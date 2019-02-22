RRB Group D Result 2018 likely to be declared by Feb 28; How to check? List of RRB result sites

New Delhi, Feb 22: RRB Group D Result 2018 is likely to be declared by February 28 on the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)'s regional websites.

The RRB Group D Result will be announced for around 1.8 crore candidates who appeared for the examination over the window for 2 months, from September 17 to December 17, 2018.

Now that the RRB Group D 2018 result date is out, the anxiety among the candidates would be a little less. There were too many speculations regarding the release of RRB Group D result 2018 date. Candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates equal to twice the number of total vacancies will be called for PET.

The examination was conducted to fill up 62,907 vacancies of Level- 1 posts. Further, the RRB Group D Exam 2018 was held in over 400 centers across the country.

Steps to check RRB Group D Result 2018:

Log on to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)'s regional website.

Once the RRB result is declared, a link saying "Group D result" will appear. Click on it.

Enter all the required information like roll number/exam registration number.

Click on submit.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

RRB Group D Results 2018: List of RRB result regional websites:

Guwahati - www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu - www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata - www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda - www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai - www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur - www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna - www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi - www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad - www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad - www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer - www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad - www.rrbald.gov.in

Bengaluru - www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal - www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar - www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur - www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh - www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai - www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur - www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Siliguri - www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram - www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in