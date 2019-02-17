  • search
    RRB Group D Result 2018: Full list of regional websites to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 17: The RRB Group D Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted almost two months back. Candidates have been eagerly awaiting the declaration of the results. Officials have said that the result would be declared sometime mid February.

    The RRB is likely to inform the candidates a few hours before the results are declared. Below you can check the full list of website to check the results.

    RRB Group D Results 2018: Full list of regional websites

    • Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.im
    • Jammu www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    • Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    • Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    • Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    • Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    • Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    • Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in
    • Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    • Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
    • Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in
    • Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in
    • Bengaluru www.rrbbnc.gov.in
    • Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    • Bhubaneshwar www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    • Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    • Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    • Gorakhpur http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/
    • Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org
    • Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 8:44 [IST]
