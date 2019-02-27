  • search
    RRB Group D result 2018 date, when and where to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Feb 27: The RRB Group D result 2018 is all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    RRB Group D result 2018 date, when and where to check

    As per the latest communication, the results are likely to be declared either today or tomorrow. The Indian Express while quoting an official from the board said that the the board could not further delay the results as the Election Commission model code of conduct would be issued by that time. The results would be declared on all the region based official websites once declared.

    RRB Group D Result 2018: Region wise websites to check

    RRB Group D results: List of official websites to check

    • RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    • RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
    • RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
    • RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
    • RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
    • RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
    • RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
    • RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
    • RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
    • RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
    • RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
    • RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
    • RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
    • RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
    • RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
    • RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
    • RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
    • RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
    • RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    • RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
    • RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
