RRB Group D PET admit card, how to download

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The RRB Group D PET admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

Those candidates who clear the RRB Group D exam will have to appear for the PET, medical examination. This would be followed by a document verification process.

The PET will be conducted from March 26 to April 3 2019. The admit card is available on the zonal cell.

How to download RRB Group D PET admit card:

Visit the site of the zonal cell

Click on RRB Group D PET admit card

Log in using registration number

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout