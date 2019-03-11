  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB Group D PET admit card, how to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The RRB Group D PET admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    RRB Group D PET admit card, how to download

    Those candidates who clear the RRB Group D exam will have to appear for the PET, medical examination. This would be followed by a document verification process.

    The PET will be conducted from March 26 to April 3 2019. The admit card is available on the zonal cell.

    How to download RRB Group D PET admit card:

    • Visit the site of the zonal cell
    • Click on RRB Group D PET admit card
    • Log in using registration number
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    More rrb NewsView All

    Read more about:

    rrb admit card

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue