RRB Group D PET admit card, how to download
India
New Delhi, Mar 11: The RRB Group D PET admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.
Those candidates who clear the RRB Group D exam will have to appear for the PET, medical examination. This would be followed by a document verification process.
The PET will be conducted from March 26 to April 3 2019. The admit card is available on the zonal cell.
How to download RRB Group D PET admit card:
- Visit the site of the zonal cell
- Click on RRB Group D PET admit card
- Log in using registration number
- View admit card
- Download admit card
- Take a printout