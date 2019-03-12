  • search
    RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019: Now, download e-Call letter for Physical Efficiency test

    New Delhi, March 12: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) on behalf of the Indian Railways has released the e-call letter for the RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019. The Indian railways will conduct the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for railway group D recruitment on various dates in multiple shifts.

    Shortlisted candidates will receive SMS and an e-mail on their registered mobile number and email address regarding information on how to download their e-call letter for PET.

    RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019: Now, download e-Call letter for Physical Efficiency test

    The PET will be conducted from March 26 to April 3 2019. The admit card is available on the zonal cell. The RRBs had conducted the group D exam from September to December, 2018.

    Earlier, the RRB Group D PET admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    How to download RRB Group D PET admit card:

    • Visit the site of the zonal cell
    • Click on RRB Group D PET admit card
    • Log in using registration number
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Here are the RRB websites from where the candidates can download the RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019:

    RRB Guwahati - (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)
    RRB Jammu - (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
    Kolkata - (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
    Malda - (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
    Mumbai - (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
    Muzaffarpur - (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
    Patna - (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
    Ranchi - (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)
    Secunderabad - (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
    Ahmedabad - (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
    Ajmer - (www.rrbajmer.gov.in),
    Allahabad - (www.rrbald.gov.in)
    Bangalore - (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)
    Bhopal - (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
    Bhubaneshwar - (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
    Bilaspur - (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
    Chandigarh - (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
    Chennai - (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
    Gorakhpur - (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    Siliguri - (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
    Thiruvananthapuram - (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 14:09 [IST]
