RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019: Now, download e-Call letter for Physical Efficiency test
New Delhi, March 12: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) on behalf of the Indian Railways has released the e-call letter for the RRB Group D Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2019. The Indian railways will conduct the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for railway group D recruitment on various dates in multiple shifts.
Shortlisted candidates will receive SMS and an e-mail on their registered mobile number and email address regarding information on how to download their e-call letter for PET.
The PET will be conducted from March 26 to April 3 2019. The admit card is available on the zonal cell. The RRBs had conducted the group D exam from September to December, 2018.
Earlier, the RRB Group D PET admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.
How to download RRB Group D PET admit card:
- Visit the site of the zonal cell
- Click on RRB Group D PET admit card
- Log in using registration number
- View admit card
- Download admit card
- Take a printout
Here are the RRB websites from where the candidates can download the RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2019:
RRB Guwahati - (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)
RRB Jammu - (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
Kolkata - (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
Malda - (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
Mumbai - (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
Muzaffarpur - (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
Patna - (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
Ranchi - (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)
Secunderabad - (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
Ahmedabad - (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
Ajmer - (www.rrbajmer.gov.in),
Allahabad - (www.rrbald.gov.in)
Bangalore - (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)
Bhopal - (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
Bhubaneshwar - (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
Bilaspur - (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
Chandigarh - (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
Chennai - (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
Gorakhpur - (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
Siliguri - (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
Thiruvananthapuram - (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)