  • search

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 released, exam on October 16

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 25: The RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 is available for download. To download the admit card one could also visit the official website.

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 released, exam on October 16

    The admit cards are now available on the official website of the RRB for candidates whose examinations have been scheduled till September 27, 2018.

    The RRB uploads the admit card for candidates four days ahead of the scheduled examination.

    RRB will release the exam city, date and shift intimation for candidates whose exams are scheduled till October 16, 2018, on September 30.

    The Level 1 Computer Based Test (CBT) for RRB Group D recruitment will be held till December 14, 2018.

    How to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2018:

    • Go to the official website
    • Click on the download admit card link
    • It will redirect to a login page
    • Enter your details and log in
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    rrb admit card examination

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue