RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 exam shift, city details, date released

New Delhi, Oct 22: The RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 and other details such as exam shift, date and city details have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

According to the notifications available on various websites of RRB, Group D exam has been now fixed till December 17, 2018. RRB Group D admit card or e-call letters for these exams will be released four days prior to the scheduled exam date.

Among the 16 RRBs which had invited online applications for the Group D recruitment, RRB Chandigarh has more openings, 7,832, followed by RRB Secunderabad (6,523) and Ahmedabad (6,087).

Out of the total 62,907 vacancies announced by RRBs in a Centralised Employment Notification or CEN, 16 Railway Recruitment Boards are participating in the recruitment process for RRB Group D jobs. From the total 21 RRBs Jammu, Malda, Muzaffarpur, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram have not announced recruitment in this notification.

RRBs like Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi and Secunderabad participating in the Group D recruitment process.

The entire RRB Group D recruitment process will involve a CBT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV). The date, time and venue for all the recruitment activities will be fixed by the RRBs and then will be intimated to the eligible candidates in due course.

For the RRB Group D examination, free sleeper class railway pass will be part of e-call letter or admit card provided to SC/ST candidates when they are called for various stages of selection viz. CBT /PET /DV (as applicable) as per the details of valid caste certificate furnished in online application.

RRB Group D admit card 2018: The successful candidates will be recruited as track maintainer, points man, helper, gateman and porter in Indian Railways.

According to the RRB Group D notification, at the time of obtaining reservation and travelling, the reservation clerk and/or ticket checking staff of Indian Railways will ask for the original SC/ST community certificate for verification of genuineness of the candidate.