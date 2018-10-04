  • search

RRB Group D 2018 exam: Date, time, city, full list of regional websites

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 4: The RRB Group D 2018 exam city, date and information would be released soon. Once out, it would be available on the official website.

    RRB Group D 2018 exam: Date, time, city, full list of regional websites

    The information was expected to be released on September 30, however it was postponed till Ocotber 5.

    The RRB Group D examination started on September 16, 2018. The admit card for the exams will be released four days prior to the scheduled date of exam. More details will be available on indiarail.gov.in.

    RRB Group D 2018: Full list of regional websites

    • RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    • RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
    • RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
    • RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
    • RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
    • RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
    • RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
    • RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
    • RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
    • RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
    • RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
    • RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
    • RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
    • RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
    • RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
    • RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
    • RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
    • RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
    • RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    • RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

    How to download RRB Group 2018 exam admit card:

    • Go to indiarail.gov.in
    • Find 'RRB Group D Admit Card 2018' link and click on it
    • You will be redirected to a new page
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 16:07 [IST]
