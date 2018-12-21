RRB Group C ALP Technician revised results 2018 declared

New Delhi, Dec 20: The RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018 has finally been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results were supposed to be uploaded on December 19 midnight, but it was deferred.

We have also provided you with the list of all the regional websites on which you can check your results. Please check below for the full list of regional websites.

The candidates who will clear the first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination will appear for the second stage scheduled on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019, as per the official notification.

A record 76.76 per cent of aspirants have sat for the first stage of the Group C exam. "We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with a record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs.

Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent," the ministry tweeted from its official handle.

RRB Group C ALP Technician revised results 2018, full list of regional websites:

RRB Guwahati (http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (http://www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)