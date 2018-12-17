  • search
    RRB Group C ALP Technician revised results 2018: Date, time, fulllist of regional websites

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Dec 17: The RRB Group C ALP Technician revised results 2018 is all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    There are just two days left for the declaration of the results. The results will be available on all the official websites from December 19 midnight onwards. The results would be live on all the regional based official websites from midnight of December 19 2018.

    RRB Group C ALP Technician revised results 2018: Date, time, fulllist of regional websites

    The decision to declare the revised results was taken following objections raised by some candidates after the publication of the RRB first state CBT results on November 2.

    The candidates who will clear the first stage of the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination will appear for the second stage scheduled on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019, as per the official notification. The results once declared will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

    Also Read | RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 date: How, where and when to check

    RRB Group C ALP Technician revised results 2018, full list of websites:

    RRB Guwahati (http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

    RRB Jammu (http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

    RRB Kolkata (http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

    RRB Malda (http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

    RRB Mumbai (http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

    RRB Muzaffarpur (http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

    RRB Patna (http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

    RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

    RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

    RRB Ahmedabad (http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

    RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

    RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

    RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

    RRB Bhopal (http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

    RRB Bhubaneshwar (http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

    RRB Bilaspur (http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

    RRB Chandigarh (http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

    RRB Chennai (http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

    RRB Gorakhpur (http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

    RRB Siliguri (http://www.rrbsiliguri.org)

    RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 7:16 [IST]
