  • search

RRB Group C 2018 ALP Technician Result 2018 date and how to download region wise

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 30: The RRB Group C 2018 ALP Technician Result 2018 will be declared soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

    RRB Group C 2018 ALP Technician Result 2018 date and how to download region wise

    The result will be available via regional based. Candidate appeared for Group C exam are advised to keep a close check on RRB websites to check details of result announcement.

    The results are most likely to be declared on November 5 or 6, before Diwali. You can download the result region wise and you can check below for the official websites.

    RRB Group C 2018 ALP Technician Result 2018: Region wise download:

    • RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    • RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
    • RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
    • RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
    • RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
    • RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
    • RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
    • RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
    • RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
    • RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
    • RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
    • RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
    • RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
    • RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
    • RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
    • RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
    • RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
    • RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
    • RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
    • RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    • RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

    How to download RRB Group C 2018 ALP Technician Result 2018

    • Go to official website
    • Click on your region
    • Login using your roll number and date of birth
    • A PDF will appear
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 6:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue