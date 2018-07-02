New Delhi, July 2: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination to fill in 89,000 vacancies could be held in August-September this year, said reports. The exact dates of the the Computer Based Examinations would be announced soon.

"Computer Based Written Tests for Assistant Loco Pilot /Technicians and Level-I posts are

likely to commence in August/September, 2018. Exact dates will be advised through RRBs'

websites in due course," the latest RRB notification said.

For latest RRB notification visit - http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/images/CEN_01_02_2018_Interim_Notice_30062018.pdf

A group called 'Rozgaar Maange India' had on Friday (June 29) held a protest outside Rail Bhavan in New Delhi over the delay in announcing the dates.

In February, it was made public that there were 89,000 vacancies in the railways for the Assistant Loco Pilot /Technicians and Level-I posts. After this the aspirants have been eagerly waiting for the exam dates to be announced.

Initially, an Ministry of Railways notification had mentioned that the Computer Based Aptitude Tests for this RRB recruitment process will be conducted during April and May, 2018 (tentatively). But after that there was no announcement on exam dates which left the aspirants fuming.

The protesters have been complaining that June has ended, and still the RRB has not declared any dates for this recruitment for which more than 23.7 million -- 2.37 crore - candidates have applied.

The aspirants are also irked by the fact that a lot of fake news regarding RRB exams are also doing rounds.

