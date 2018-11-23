RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 date: Check on November 26

New Delhi, Nov 23: The RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 will be declared soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

We are at the last leg of the result preparation process said RRB official Angaraj Mohan. The result is expected to be declared on Monday ie November 26 2018.

Once the result is out, the successful candidates will be able to appear for the second CBT that is scheduled to be conducted from December 24.

The board declared the results of Group C on November 2, however, some candidates registered complaints. After reviewing it, RRB decided to release the revised results by next week. The results will be available on all the region based official websites. The candidates have to click on the 'result link' and a pdf will appear with names of the selected candidates.