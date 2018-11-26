RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 confirmed: Not releasing today

New Delhi, Nov 26: The RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 has been delayed. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

There is some confirmation that the results will not be declared this month. The results were expected to be declared today, November 26 2018.

We are at the last leg of the result preparation process said RRB official Angaraj Mohan.

Once the result is out, the successful candidates will be able to appear for the second CBT that is scheduled to be conducted from December 24.

The board declared the results of Group C on November 2, however, some candidates registered complaints. After reviewing it, RRB decided to release the revised results by next week. The results will be available on all the region based official websites. The candidates have to click on the 'result link' and a pdf will appear with names of the selected candidates.