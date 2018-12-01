  • search

RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 confirmed: Check details here

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Dec 1: The RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 will be declared soon. Once declared the same would be available on the official website.

    RRB ALP Technician revised result 2018 confirmed: Check details here

    The results were expected to be declared in November, but was postponed.

    We are at the last leg of the result preparation process said RRB official Angaraj Mohan.
    Once the result is out, the successful candidates will be able to appear for the second CBT that is scheduled to be conducted from December 24. The latest update on the date suggests that the results would be declared in the second week of December.

    Mohan said that it was first decided that the results would be declared in the first week of December. However it has been moved to the second week of this month as the number of candidates is very high.

    The board declared the results of Group C on November 2, however, some candidates registered complaints. After reviewing it, RRB decided to release the revised results by next week. The results will be available on all the region based official websites. The candidates have to click on the 'result link' and a pdf will appear with names of the selected candidates.

    Read more about:

    rrb results

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue