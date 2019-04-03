  • search
    RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 date: Check here

    New Delhi, Apr 03: The RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 will be declared on April 06 on its official website.

    RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 to be out on April 6

    According to the reports, the tentative date for RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 is April 6, 2019.

    The Board in an earlier update has confirmed that the results of the second CBT exam for ALP and Technician Recruitment 2018-19 will be declared on the scheduled date mentioned above.

    Candidates will be able to access the ALP and Technician Results on the official website of Indian railways or RRB only after the Board publishes it on the official portal of RRB.

    How to download the RRB ALP Technician Results 2019:

    • Go to the official website of the Indian railways rrbcdg.gov.in

    • Now, on the homepage of the official website of RRB, click on the relevant link that may read, "RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 download"
    • On clicking, you will be directed to a new window
    • Here, enter all the credentials required and submit online
    • The ALP and Technician result will be displayed
    • Take print out for further reference

    Meanwhile, the cut off marks for the ALP and Technician will be published by the Board on the zonal website of RRB's soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the latest updates published on the official website of Indian Railways.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
