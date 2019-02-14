  • search
    RRB ALP Technician Result 2018: CBT 2 answer key to be released today

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key at 1:00 pm, on February 14, 2019. The answer key will be released online, on the official website of zonal RRBs. Candidates will be able to download it from the official website.

    There is no official notice that the RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key will release today. However, the candidate login for RRB ALP CBT 2 displays, "The login to form will be available only between 14-02-2019 13 Hours 00 Minutes to 17-02-2019 23 Hours 55 Minutes". Hence, it is expected that Railway Board will release RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key today.

    The answer key for each candidates will be unique. It will display all the questions that appear in the exam, along with correct answer and the answer marked by the candidate. Candidates can use the answer key for RRB ALP CBT 2 to calculate marks in the exam. To do so, the candidates need to allocate 1 marks for correct answer and deduct 1/3 marks for incorrect answer.

    The second stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) was held by the Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs of Indian Railways. The RRB ALP CBT as held in the month of January and February 2019.

