    RRB ALP, Technician CBT 2 results to be out soon

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the notification regarding the exact date and time of the declaration of result for RRB ALP & Technician (CBT 2) on the official website. All those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result once it is uploaded on the official website.

    Earlier, the result was expected to be released in the month of February as per media reports but there is no official confirmation yet on the official website of RRB. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the RRB's Website for latest updates.

    RRB Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician 2018 Second Stage Exam was held between January 21 and January 23, 2019 at various exam centres to recruit a total of 64,371 posts in Indian Railways.

    Steps to download RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result 2019:

    • Visit the official website.
    • Click on the link 'RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result 2018-19' flashing on the homepage.
    • Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button.
    • The result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Candidates can download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
