  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result to be out soon, Check here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon announce the result of RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2. The candidates who appeared for the RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 exam will be able to check their results on the respective regional official RRB websites.

    Candidates who will qualify the second stage exam will have to appear for Stage 3 which will be only held for Loco Pilot Posts. The final list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in written test.

    RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result to be out soon, Check here

    How to download RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 result 2019:

    • The candidates should go to the RRB official website of their region
    • They have to click on "RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result 2018-19" link on the homepage.
    • The applicants have to enter the required details and submit the page.
    • The candidates will be able to see the result on the screen.
    • They can download the result copy and take a printout.

    RRB ALP Result 2018 for Second Stage CBT : List of official websites to check your results

    RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
    RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
    RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
    RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
    RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
    RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
    RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
    RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
    RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
    RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
    RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
    RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
    RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
    RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
    RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
    RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
    RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
    RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
    RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

    Read more about:

    rrb indian railways

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue