RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result to be out soon, Check here

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 30: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will soon announce the result of RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2. The candidates who appeared for the RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 exam will be able to check their results on the respective regional official RRB websites.

Candidates who will qualify the second stage exam will have to appear for Stage 3 which will be only held for Loco Pilot Posts. The final list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in written test.

How to download RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 result 2019:



The candidates should go to the RRB official website of their region

They have to click on "RRB ALP & Technician CBT 2 Result 2018-19" link on the homepage.

The applicants have to enter the required details and submit the page.

The candidates will be able to see the result on the screen.

They can download the result copy and take a printout.

RRB ALP Result 2018 for Second Stage CBT : List of official websites to check your results



RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)