RRB ALP Technician admit card for 2nd stage date and list of official websites

    New Delhi, Nov 6: The second stage hall tickets for the RRB ALP Technician exam will be released soon. Once released, it would also be available on the official website.

    RRB ALP Technician admit card for 2nd stage date and list of official websites

    Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the hall ticket for the second stage exam by December 8. The candidates can download their examination city intimation 10 days prior to the actual day of the examination. As per a press note, the E-call letter will be available four days prior to the examination date. Candidates will be informed to download their admit cards through SMS, e-mail and also notice on the website of RRB.

    RRB ALP, Technician 2018: List of official websites to download admit card

    • RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    • RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
    • RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
    • RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
    • RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
    • RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
    • RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
    • RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
    • RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
    • RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
    • RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
    • RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
    • RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
    • RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
    • RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
    • RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
    • RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
    • RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
    • RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
    • RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
    • RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

    rrb admit card

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 7:05 [IST]
