RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage: Mock test link activated at regional websites

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd Stage cbt admit card 2018 update: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) would be conducting the 2nd Stage CBT for RRB ALP & Technician Recruitment 2018.

As per the schedule available on various regional RRB websites like rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, etc., the RRB ALP CBT (2nd Stage) would be conducted from January 21, 2019 - January 23, 2019.

Candidates may please note that only those who have qualified in the RRB ALP & Technician Exam First Stage CBT would be able to appear for the 2nd Stage CBT examination.

The RRB ALP Exam Date and City along with travel passes for reserved category candidate have already been uploaded. The RRB ALP CBT 2 admit cards would be released according to the exam date assigned to the candidates.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has also released the mock test link for the second stage Computer based test (CBT) for ALP and Technicians recruitment under CEN 01/2018. Candidates can visit the RRB regional websites from where they have applied to take the mock test. The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the ALP and technician second stagerecruitment exam from January 21 to January 23. The admit card for the examination will be released four days prior to the Second Stage CBT date of the candidate.

As many as 64, 371 posts would be filled by means of the RRB ALP & Technician Recruitment Exam 2018. The first stage CBT was conducted in August 2018. Second Stage CBT would be conducted on January 21 to January 23, 2019. Admit Cards would be released on the respective regional RRB Websites for the candidates registered.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the result of the Group D examination in mid-February.