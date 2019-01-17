RRB ALP admit card 2018 for 2nd Stage released: Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 19: New Delhi, Jan 16: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released admit card on January 17, 2019 for the second stage computer based test (CBT) of Group C, ALP, Technician posts. The candidates can download the admit card through all the region based official websites. The Group C recruitment examination will be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23.

A record 76.76 per cent of aspirants have sat for the first stage of the Group C exam. "We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with a record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs.

How to check

Visit the official website

On the home page, click on the link 'stage 2 computer-based test - exam city and date intimation'

A new page will appear log-in using application number

Check and download exam city, date and time

We have also provided you with the list of all the regional websites on which the results will be declared. Please check below for the full list of regional websites.

RRB ALP admit card download: Full list of regional websites

RRB Guwahati (http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (http://www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB ALP is held in three stages - First Stage CBT, Second Stage CBT and Computer-Based Aptitude Test. According to the exam pattern, the second stage CBT will have two parts - A and B. Part A will have questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Basic Science and Engineering and General Awareness. Part B will contain relevant trade-related questions. Part A of the second stage CBT will be conducted for 100 marks whereas part B will be held for 75 marks.