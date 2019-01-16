RRB ALP Admit Card 2018 for 2nd Stage to be released on Jan 17: Details here

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd stage admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card for the second stage computer based test (CBT) of Group C ALP, Technician posts on January 17. Once released, it would also be available on the official website.

According to Indian Express reports, Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the hall ticket for the second stage exam on Thursday, January 17.

Candidates can download their respective admit card from the official sites of rrbald.gov.in, rrbpatna.gov.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in, rrbsiliguri.org, rrbguwahati.gov.in, rrbgkp.gov.in and other neighbouring regions. The 2nd stage CBT will be conducted on January 21 to January 23, 2019.

RRB ALP Technician stage 2 CBT exam admit card: How to check

Visit the official website

On the home page, click on the link 'stage 2 computer-based test - exam city and date intimation'

A new page will appear log-in using application number

Check and download exam city, date and time

RRB ALP, Technician 2018: List of official websites to download admit card

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Meanwhile, the results of RRB Group D examinations will be released on February 13