RRB ALP Result 2018: How to download scores

By
    New Delhi, Nov 3: The RRB ALP Result 2018 has been declared and you can check the same on your mobile phones as well. The results are also available on the official website.

    Along with the RRB ALP results, the Boards have now released the scores and final answer keys of the first stage Computer Based Test or CBT. The next stage CBT will be held in December 2018.

    RRB ALP or Assistant Loco Pilot along with Technicians (for various trades including Carpenter, CNC Programmer cum Operator, Domestic Painter, Driver cum Fitter, Driver cum Mechanic , Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Forger and Heat Treater, Foundryman, Furniture and Cabinet Maker, Gas Cutter, Material Handling Equipment cum Operator, Mechanics, Moulder, Offset Machine Minder, Operator Advanced Machine Tools, Painter, Pattern Maker etc), recruitment process for more than 60,000 vacancies kick started from the beginning of this year along with RRB Group D vacancies for which also the Railways have announced more than 60,000 vacancies.

    How to download RRB ALP Result 2018 scores:

    • Go the RRB websites
    • Click on this link "CEN-01/2018 - Click here to view candidates' Score and Master QP with final answer Key of 1st Stage CBT (ALP & Technicians)" given on the homepages of RRBs
    • Enter your registration details on next page
    • View scores
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, November 3, 2018, 9:18 [IST]
