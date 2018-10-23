RRB ALP Result 2018 date: Direct links to download result for ALP, technician in November

New Delhi, Oct, 24: The RRB ALP Result 2018 will be declared soon. Once declared the RRB ALP Result 2018 for Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician will be available on the official website.

Below we provide you the date of the results, links and also the websites to check the results. The board is expected to release the results by November 7.

RRB ALP and Technician recruitment process will be conducted in two stages examination (first stage Computer Based Test or CBT and second stage CBT) common for ALP and Technician.

The RRB wise and Railway wise vacancies indicated in the official Centralised Employment Notice or CEN was increased later as per the requirement of Railway administrations and from 26,000, the vacancies are currently more than 60,000.

RRBs will publish an updated vacancy table on their websites indicating the RRB wise vacancies against various Railways/Production units and posts after the completion of first stage CBT.

"Candidates who secure marks, equal to or above the Minimum Qualifying Marks prescribed for various communities/categories in the First Stage CBT shall be advised to exercise their option for RRB and preference of Railways and Posts within the chosen RRB," said the notification.

RRB Ahmedabad: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: http://rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: http://rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB : http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai:http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Guwahati:http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB : http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: http://rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri: http://www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: http://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in