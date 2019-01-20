  • search
    RRB ALP 2nd stage CBT exam tomorrow: Here some tips to follow for the Candidates

    New Delhi, Jan 20: The second Computer based test (CBT) exam of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB Group C ALP, Technician) recruitment will be held from January 21 to 23, 2019. The examination will be conducted for the recruitment to 27,795 assistant loco pilot and 36,576 technician posts.

    The admit card of the recruitment examination is available for download on all the region based official websites. The candidates who will crack the second CBT examination have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET), the dates of which will be announced soon.

    Here are few tips:

    Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

    Candidates are advised to check their examination centres and roll numbers ahead of going to the examination hall

    Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter's Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators

    Candidates should not panic and appear for the examination calmly and they should note that for every question, candidates should not invest more than 30-40 seconds. If you are unsure about the answer do the ones that you are sure about.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 16:38 [IST]
