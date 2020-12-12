RRB 2020: Preparation on in full swing for recruitment exams

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 12: Indian Railways through its 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is organizing mega recruitment drive in three phases starting from 15th December, 2020 for filling up about 1.4 lakh vacancies in which more than 2.44 Crore candidates will be appearing in different cities across the country. Preparations for conduct of exams are in full swing.

First phase of the Exam will commence from 15th Dec, 2020 till 18th Dec.2020 for CEN 03/2019 ( Isolated and Ministerial categories). This will be followed by CEN 01/2019 (NTPC categories) from 28thDec. 2020 to tentatively till March, 2021 and the third recruitment for CEN No. RRC- 01/2019 (Level-1) from tentatively April 2020 onwards till June end, 2021.

For CEN-03/2019 (Isolated and Ministerial categories) which will be starting from 15th Dec. 2020, candidates will be informed individually through email and SMS about their city of exam, date and shift of exam through a link provided on RRBs official websites. Link for downloading of e-call letter will be made live 4 days prior to exam date on official websites of all RRBs. Communication regarding next phases of recruitment will be released in due course.

RRBs have made extensive preparations for conducting examinations of this large scale in COVID-19 pandemic times following SOPs as laid down by Government ensuring social distancing, compulsory use of masks, sanitizers, curtailing shifts for conducting Exams to only two shifts per day. Efforts are being made by RRBs to ensure that as far as possible the candidates are accommodated in their own State so that they can reach their Exam centres by undertaking overnight journey.Female and PWD candidates are accommodated within their home states. However, considering skewed distribution of candidates area wise, there will be unavoidable inter state movements. Railways will be running special exam trains to cater to travel requirements of the candidates, wherever required and feasible.

Chief Secretaries of concerned State Governments have also been requested to extend support of local administration to RRBs for conducting CBTs in secure and safe manner ensuring social distancing.

Candidates will be checked for temperature at entry using thermo guns. Candidates having temperature more than prescribed limits will not be allowed inside the exam venue. Intimation in this regard will also be sent to their registered email and mobile number regarding rescheduling of such candidates. Exact date of re-scheduled exam of such candidates will be intimated subsequently. The candidate should use his/her own facemask. Candidate have to produce COVID-19 self declaration in prescribed format at the entry and in absence of the same he/she will not be allowed into the exam venue. Proper arrangement of crowd management will be made as per COVID-19 protocol from the Main Gate to the Exam Labs. After each shift the exam centre will be sanitized before starting another shift.

In order to safeguard the health of the candidates and other Personnel involved in the conduct of CBT during Covid 19 scenario, all relevant protocols / guidelines will be strictly complied and followed. The latest instructions, guidelines and orders issued by the Central and respective State governments concerning COVID 19 will be followed and ensured.