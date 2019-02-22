  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RPSC teacher recruitment exam answer key: Raise objection by this date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The RPSC teacher recruitment exam answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    RPSC teacher recruitment exam answer key: Raise objection by this date

    The exam was conducted from October 28 to November 2 2018. The answer keys are available for Group B (GK) exams, Urdu, Hindi, Science and Sanskrit papers.

    Those who have issues with the answer keys or are not satisfied can raise objections from February 23 to 25 2019. Rs 100 will be charged per question.

    You can raise objections by logging into your account with the application ID, date of birth and registered mobile number. The answer keys are available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    How to download RPSC teacher recruitment exam answer key:

    • Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
    • Click on answer key link under news and events
    • A PDF file will open
    • Download the same
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    rajasthan answer key

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 7:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue