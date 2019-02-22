RPSC teacher recruitment exam answer key: Raise objection by this date

New Delhi, Feb 22: The RPSC teacher recruitment exam answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted from October 28 to November 2 2018. The answer keys are available for Group B (GK) exams, Urdu, Hindi, Science and Sanskrit papers.

Those who have issues with the answer keys or are not satisfied can raise objections from February 23 to 25 2019. Rs 100 will be charged per question.

You can raise objections by logging into your account with the application ID, date of birth and registered mobile number. The answer keys are available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to download RPSC teacher recruitment exam answer key:

Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on answer key link under news and events

A PDF file will open

Download the same

Take a printout