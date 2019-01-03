  • search
    Jaipur, Jan 3: The answer key for RPSC SI 2018 or Rajasthan Public Service Commission exam for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors has been released.

    RPSC SI exams were conducted on October 7, 2018. The answer keys have been released for Paper 1 and Paper 2 examinations.

    The RPSC SI answer key is available to download now from the Commission website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Those who have any objections can raise them between January 5 to 7 on the official website. There is a fee for raising objections. It is Rs 100 per question.

    Steps to check RPSC SI answer key:

    • Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
    • On the page that appears, click on any of the RPSC SI answer key links
    • Two links will appear for answer keys of paper 1 and paper 2.
    • Click on them and you will be able to check correct answers for questions asked in exam.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 18:26 [IST]
