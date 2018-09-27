  • search

RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 result to be declared by this date

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 27: The RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 result will be declared soon. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

    The date sheet for the RPSC RAS Main Examination 2018 has been released. As per the information available , RPSC is expected to release the RAS Prelims Result 2018 by second week of October. The main examinations are scheduled for December.

    RPSC RAS Prelims 2018 result to be declared by this date

    Scheme of Examination for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2018 or RPSC RAS Examination is provided below. All the papers, Paper I - IV would be of 200 marks. However, the section wise number of questions and total marks would be different.

    As per the notice, the Paper I, II III, and IV would have three parts each. Part A, B and C respectively. Candidates should note that only those candidates who qualify the preliminary examination would be allowed to appear for the main examination.

    RPSC RAS/RTS Main Examination would be conducted on December 23 and 24. The results for RAS or Rajasthan State Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exams 2018 are expected soon. The result once declared will be available on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 9:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue