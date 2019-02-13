  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RPSC Grade II Teacher admit card out: Details here

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 13: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card on official website for the recruitment exam for the post of grade II teachers. Candidates can directly download the admit card from the official website.

    RPSC Grade II Teacher admit card out: Details here

    The exams will be conducted from July 3 to July 5, 2019.

    [RPSC teacher recruitment: Big vacancy announced to fill over 2000 teacher posts soon]

    How to download RPSC grade II teacher admit card:

    • Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
    • On the homepage, click on 'admit card for senior grade II teachers for Sanskrit' under 'important links'
    • A new page will open
    • On the new page, click on the button 'Sr teacher grade II (Sanskrit)'
    • Click on 'get admit card' link on the right-hand side
    • Enter required details like application number and date of birth to log-in
    • Admit card will appear. Download it and take a print-out for future reference.

    According to the official release, candidates will not be allowed to take the exam without a valid admit card.

    Read more about:

    admit card rpsc admit card

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue