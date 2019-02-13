RPSC Grade II Teacher admit card out: Details here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Feb 13: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card on official website for the recruitment exam for the post of grade II teachers. Candidates can directly download the admit card from the official website.

The exams will be conducted from July 3 to July 5, 2019.

How to download RPSC grade II teacher admit card:

Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on 'admit card for senior grade II teachers for Sanskrit' under 'important links'

A new page will open

On the new page, click on the button 'Sr teacher grade II (Sanskrit)'

Click on 'get admit card' link on the right-hand side

Enter required details like application number and date of birth to log-in

Admit card will appear. Download it and take a print-out for future reference.

According to the official release, candidates will not be allowed to take the exam without a valid admit card.