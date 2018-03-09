RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Exam answer key released

The RPSC 2nd Grade Senior Teacher Exam answer keys have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Commission had conducted examination for the recruitment on 7-10 February for General Knowledge, Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Urdu, Science and Maths subjects. Answer keys of the same are available online. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer keys released by the Commission can do so from 13 March till 15 March. Details in this regard is available online at the official website of the RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates shall have to deposit Rs 100 for each objection raised. In order to submit their challenges candidates shall have to log in to the website using their application ID, date of birth and registered mobile number. Candidates should also submit references from standard and authentic sources supporting the objection raised. Details can be submitted at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/examobjection.

OneIndia News

