    RPF SI 2018 Exam result declared, how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: The RPF SI 2018 Exam result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The recruitment process is being conducted for 819 Male SI vacancies and 301 female SI vacancies. Successful candidates will have to appear for the PMT and PET. The document verification process will be conducted along with the PMT and PET. The results are available on si2.rpfonlinereg.org.

    How to check RPF SI 2018 Result

    • Go to si2.rpfonlinereg.org
    • Click on the results tab
    • Click on relevant group
    • A PDF will open
    • Download
    • Take a printout

