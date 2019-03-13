  • search
    RPF Constable results 2019 to be out soon, check shortlisted list

    New Delhi, Mar 13: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) & Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) will declare RPF Constable Final Result 2019 soon.

    Meanwhile, it has released the merit list of shortlisted candidates who cleared the written test for Constable Post of Group A, B, E and F on its official website.

    All the candidates who have appeared for the written exam for the Group A, B, and F can check if they have been selected for the next round of the recruitment at constable.rpfonlinereg.org

    A total of 36513 candidates are shortlisted in the CBT exam out of which 17855 in RPF Constable Group A Posts, 11899 in RPF Constable Group B Posts, 2084 in RPF Constable Group E Posts and 6759 RPF Constable Group F Posts. Candidates qualified in the merit list shall have to undergo PET/PMT and DV. The test will be conducted in the first week of April 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 13:49 [IST]
