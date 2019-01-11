RPF admit card 2019: Hall ticket for constable recruitment released; How to download

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 11: RPF admit card 2019 for the exam to recruit the constables has been released on official website. The admit cards have been released for Group A, B, and F exams for the recruitment of RPF Constables 2018.

    The exam for the Group A, B, and F is scheduled to start from January 17th and go on until January 25th. The admit card that is released today is for the exam which will be conducted on January 15, 2019.

    RPF constable recruitment 2019: Hall ticket released; How to download

    The admit card can be downloaded from here.

    There are 4,216 vacancies of which Group A, B, and F have 804, 51, and 666 vacancies, respectively.

    RPF constable recruitment 2019 hall ticket-steps to download:

    • Visit constable2.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html.
    • Click on the 'Call Letter' link on the home page.
    • Next page will give three options under "Select a Group to Download Call Letter".
    • Click on the Group A, B, or F button whichever is relevant.
    • Enter the required details and click on submit.
    • The call letter will be displayed which can be printed out.

