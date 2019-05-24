Royal family in politics: Diya Kumari follows grandmother Gayatri Devi's foot steps

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Jaipur, May 24: BJP's Diya Kumari is the second member of Jaipur's erstwhile royal family after her grandmother and charismatic 'Rajmata' Gayatri Devi to have been elected to the Lok Sabha. She won the Rajsamand seat as a BJP candidate by defeating Congress contestant Devkinandan with a huge margin of 5.51 lakh votes.

Gayatri Devi, who was known as 'Rajmata' of Jaipur, was a three-time MP. She died in July 2009. Her step son Bhawani Singh also fought Lok Sabha elections in 1987 but could not win and now Bhawani Singh's daughter Diya Kumari (48) has got elected to the Lok Sabha.

"Josh is High! This is the victory of people of Rajsamand. I express gratitude to each and every person whose love and support has made this victory a reality,” Kumari tweeted after the announcement of results.

Kumari said she is committed to the betterment and progress of the constituency. She contested her maiden election in the 2014 assembly election as a BJP candidate from Sawaimadhopur and won the seat. She did not contest the December 2018 assembly elections and the party made her candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.

Her grandmother Gayatri Devi, who was considered as one of the most beautiful women in the world and a fashion icon, won the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat in 1962, 1967 and 1971 as a member of the Swatantra Party founded by India's last Governor General C Rajagopalachari. Gayatri Devi was a successful politician of her time and a prestigious fashion magazine had once named her as one of the 10 most beautiful women in the world.

PTI

Jaipur Rural Fact Check Po.no Candidate's Name Votes Party 1 Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore 820132 BJP 2 Krishna Poonia 426961 INC + More Details