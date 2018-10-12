India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Row over voters' lists: SC dismisses pleas of Kamal Nath, Sachin Pilot

By
    New Delhi, Oct 12: Supreme Court dismissed petitions filed by Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot seeking a direction to the Election Commission with respect to the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan State assembly elections.

    Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot
    Congress leaders Kamal Nath's and Sachin Pilot

    Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot sought apex court's direction to the Election Commission praying for voters list to be made available in text format.

    The senior Congress leader has also said a direction should be issued to the poll panel to randomly verify the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with votes cast on electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 10 per cent randomly-selected polling stations in every constituency.

    A bench comprising justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had on October 8 concluded the hearing, during which senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, representing the Congress leaders, and Vikas Singh, the counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI), had traded charges.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 11:43 [IST]
