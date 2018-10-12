Row over voters' lists: SC dismisses pleas of Kamal Nath, Sachin Pilot

New Delhi, Oct 12: Supreme Court dismissed petitions filed by Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot seeking a direction to the Election Commission with respect to the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan State assembly elections.

Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot sought apex court's direction to the Election Commission praying for voters list to be made available in text format.

Also Read | Congress to adopt same methodology for ticket distribution as done in Gujarat and Karnataka

The senior Congress leader has also said a direction should be issued to the poll panel to randomly verify the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with votes cast on electronic voting machines (EVMs) at 10 per cent randomly-selected polling stations in every constituency.

Also Read | Telangana Congress leader's wife joins BJP, returns within 10 hours

A bench comprising justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had on October 8 concluded the hearing, during which senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, representing the Congress leaders, and Vikas Singh, the counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI), had traded charges.

(With PTI inputs)