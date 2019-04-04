VK Singh fumes at his 'traitor' remark being allegedly twisted, uses "Presstitute" again

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 4: Union Minister VK Singh took to Twitter to strongly object to his remarks on Yogi Adityanath's 'Modi ji ki sena' statement being allegedly misrepresented.

Singh used the word "presstitutes", a derogatory term he used for the media a few years ago, yet again and reminded that he had coined the word for scribes misquoting him.

"BBC Hindi did exactly what I meant when I had coined the word presstitute. I have a record of what I had said. It seems that either the reporter was sleeping or he intentionally made a false statement by cutting and pasting my remark," his Twitter post read, asking how much was the journalist paid to do this.

Replying to Singh's tweet, BBC has posted the "uncut video" of the interview, said reports. It was earlier reported that Singh said that those saying that the Indian Army is Modi's army "is not only wrong but also a traitor".

"If someone says that the Indian Army is Modi's army, then he is not only wrong but also a traitor to the country. India's Army belongs to the country, it does not belong to a political party," Singh, a former Indian Army Chief, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stirred a hornet's nest referring to the Indian Army as 'Modi ji ki sena' at an election rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday. Ironically, the chief minister was campaigning for sitting MP and Union minister V K Singh when he made the controversial remark.

Former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas (retired) had on Monday said he will approach the Election Commission against Yogi Adityanath for referring to the Army as "Modi ji ki sena(Modi's army)". Admiral Ramdas said the armed forces do not belong to any individual, and claimed that veterans and those in service were upset with the UP chief minister's comment.

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Yogi and asked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to file a reply by April 5.

[Yogi served notice over 'Modi ki sena' remark, EC seeks reply by April 5]

"Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. (Congress would feed 'biryani' to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullets and bombs). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' to refer to Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism," Adityanath said at an election rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

The Election Commission had on March 19 asked political parties to "desist" from indulging in any propaganda involving actions taken by defence forces during their Lok Sabha poll campaigns. The fresh advisory came days after the poll panel asked parties and their candidates against using pictures of defence force personnel in their campaign material.