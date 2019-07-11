  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Row over Maratha quota in medical admissions: HC dismisses petition challenging govt order

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, July 11: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by a group of students, aspiring to enroll in the MBBS course, against the Maharashtra government's decision to implement reservation for the Maratha community in admissions to medical colleges from this year.

    Row over Maratha quota in medical admissions: HC dismisses petition challenging govt order

    A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel, while dismissing the petition, said it would pass a reasoned order later. The petitioners said the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act came into force on November 30, 2018, while the admission process for MBBS and dental courses started before that. Therefore, the reservation could not be implemented in the current academic year, their lawyer M P Vashi argued.

    Challenge to Bombay HC verdict on Maratha quota to be heard by SC on July 12

    Maharashtra government counsel V A Thorat said it was a policy decision to implement the reservation in the admission process of 2019-20. The 2018 Act granted 16 per cent reservation to the Maratha community by creating the new category of SEBC. But, another bench of the high court on June 27, while upholding the constitutional validity of the Act, asked the government to reduce the 16 per cent quota to 12 per cent for education and 13 per cent for jobs.

    In May this year, the state government issued an ordinance to provide reservation under Maratha quota for admissions to medical and dental undergraduate and post- graduate courses from the current academic year itself.

    More MARATHA RESERVATION News

    Read more about:

    maratha reservation bombay high court

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue