    Row over Bangladeshi actors campaigning: Ghazi Noor's visa had expired

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 18: Days after a row erupted over the Bangladeshi actors campaigning for TMC ahead of elections, what has now emerged is that actor Ghazi Abdul Noor, who had come under the EC scanner after the BJP lodged a complaint, had an expired visa.

    Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kolkata under the Bureau of Immigration to look into Noor's visa status.

    The MHA swung into action after the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against him for allegedly campaigning for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP's complaint was then forwarded by the office of CEO West Bengal to the EC in New Delhi.

    Noor was seen taking part in a road show led by TMC leader Madan Mitra in the Kamarhati area which is part of the Dum Dum constituency from where TMC MP Saugata Roy is contesting for the second time.

    The BJP had earlier approached the Election Commission over the TMC using Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed to campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Ferdous Ahmed too had taken part in campaigning for TMC's Raiganj candidate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal.

    Ahmed was blacklisted by India, which means he will be unable to get a visa for India in the future.

    BJP alleged that it is a violation of the model code of conduct as the TMC is trying to woo the minorities. BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh had asked if the TMC couldn't find anyone from India worthy enough to campaign. Taking a bitter jibe, Ghosh had said that the day is not far when Banerjee would invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to campaign.

