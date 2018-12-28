Row over 'Accidental Prime Minister': Manmohan Singh refrains from commenting on film

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 28: Amid row over film Accidental Prime Minister, which has kicked up a political storm over alleged misrepresentation of facts, former prime minister Manmohan Singh has chosen to remain silent.

    When asked by reporters for his take on the trailer as he was going to the Congress headquarters in the national capital to attend the party's foundation day, all he offered in response was "no comments".

    File photo of Manmohan Singh
    File photo of Manmohan Singh

    The Congress in Maharashtra has objected to the trailer of the movie, 'The Accidental Prime Minister', claiming that it shows the party leaders in a 'disparaging' manner. The film is based on the 2014 book written by former prime minister Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjaya Baru. It covers Singh's tenure from 2004 to 2014 as the prime minister.

    The trailer of the film has left the Congress leaders fuming. The party reacted after the film makers screened the trailer on Thursday. Satyajeet Tambe Patil, who leads the Maharashtra Youth Congress, has now written to the producers of the movie asking them to screen it for Congress leaders and get their approval or the party would not let the movie be released.

    "This is a BJP game, they know 5 years are about to complete and they have nothing to show to the people so they are using these tactics to divert attention," tweeted Congress leader PL Punia.

    Actor Anupam Kher plays Manmohan Singh in the film, while German actor Suzanne Bernert will be seen as Sonia Gandhi. Aahana Kumar, who was last seen in web series Rangbaaz, will be playing the role of Priyanka Gandhi, while Arjun Mathur essays the role of Rahul Gandhi. The film is helmed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 12:23 [IST]
