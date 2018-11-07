  • search

Row erupts over Tamil movie ‘Sarkar', TN minister says film has ‘political motive'

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Nov 7: Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju has demanded cuts in the Tamil movie Sarkar, alleging that some scenes in the film show AIADMK government led by late J Jayalalithaa in poor light.

    Vijay starrer Sarkar, which released on November 6, is Produced by Sun TV Network chairman Kalanithi Maran on behalf of Sun Pictures and directed by A R Murugadoss. 

    TN minister Kadambur Raju (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    TN minister Kadambur Raju (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    "Movie has been produced by Kalanithi Maran, this itself shows the movie's political motive. What I feel is for a rising star like Vijay, this is not good," Tamil Nadu Minister Kadambur Raju said.

    "The Censor board is controlled by Central Government, we have no say in it, but if the producers remove those scenes then well and good, if they don't then we will decide our next course of action," he added.

    [Actor Vijay's fan arrested for derogatory comments against PM Modi]

    Raju asked the makers to remove the controversial scenes or face action.

    Vijay's Sarkar is heavily political in nature and the film has taken several digs at the ruling party. The movie is seen as Vijay's launchpad into politics and the actor is set to follow in steps of several luminaries who have made the switch from films to politics.

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu movie minister

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 19:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue