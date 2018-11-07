Row erupts over Tamil movie ‘Sarkar', TN minister says film has ‘political motive'

Chennai, Nov 7: Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju has demanded cuts in the Tamil movie Sarkar, alleging that some scenes in the film show AIADMK government led by late J Jayalalithaa in poor light.

Vijay starrer Sarkar, which released on November 6, is Produced by Sun TV Network chairman Kalanithi Maran on behalf of Sun Pictures and directed by A R Murugadoss.

"Movie has been produced by Kalanithi Maran, this itself shows the movie's political motive. What I feel is for a rising star like Vijay, this is not good," Tamil Nadu Minister Kadambur Raju said.

"The Censor board is controlled by Central Government, we have no say in it, but if the producers remove those scenes then well and good, if they don't then we will decide our next course of action," he added.

Raju asked the makers to remove the controversial scenes or face action.

Vijay's Sarkar is heavily political in nature and the film has taken several digs at the ruling party. The movie is seen as Vijay's launchpad into politics and the actor is set to follow in steps of several luminaries who have made the switch from films to politics.