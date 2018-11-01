  • search

Roving inquiry against Asthana not permissible says CBI

By
    New Delhi, Nov 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation has told a court that a roving inquiry against its special director, Rakesh Asthana is not permissible. The CBI also told the court that it was handicapped at this time as certain files were with the Central Vigilance Commission.

    Rakesh Asthana

    The response was submitted after Asthana had moved the Delhi High Court against the lodging of the FIR against him in a bribery case. The CBI said that the FIR on bribery allegations against Asthana and others show that a cognisable offence has been made out. The probe is at a nascent stage and several incriminating documents and the role of other persons is under investigation, the agency also said.

