Rout for Alka Lamba, but she has some serious advise for the Congress

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba has conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

She took to Twitter and said that the elections were polarised. The Congress has to prepare for a long fight in Delhi. I accept the result, but not defeat. Hindu-Muslim votes were polarised, she also said.

She further said that with new faces, the Congress has to prepare for a long struggle for the people of Delhi. She said if they fought today, they would win tomorrow.

Lamba was contesting against five-time MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney of the AAP. She however suffered rout and ended up with just 2,398 votes after 10 rounds of counting. Sawhney at the end of round ten had 32,969 votes, while Suman Kumari Gupta of the BJP ended up second with 13,296 votes.