Second round of Bharat bandh likely to be in August

    New Delhi, Juy 11: The round two of 'Bharat Bandh' across the country will be held in early August, closer to the Independence Day. But for the first time, the scale on which the protests will be held will be much bigger. This time, the Bandh will involve not just Dalits, but various farmer bodies and OROP activists as well.

    One of the main organisers behind the April 2 protests against the Supreme Court's ruling on the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Act, told News18 that pan-India protests were being planned just before the end of Parliament's monsoon session.

    The pan-India protests were being planned just before the end of Parliament's monsoon session. The monsoon session of Parliament will start from July 18 and end on August 10.

    Bharti who was one those behind the April 2 'Bharat Bandh'said TOI that,"This government has already appropriated autonomous constitutional institutions like the Election Commission, which are is dancing to its tune, and will now bypass the UPSC." He also said Dalits have been seething in anger over the SC order on SC/ST
    (Prevention of Atrocities) Act even as the court is yet to rule on the Centre's plea for a review.

    Ashok Bharti, former chairperson of National Confederation of Dalit Organisations (NACDOR), and one of the organisers of April 2 protests, told News 18 that the idea is to hold the Parliament accountable and make our voice heard in the Parliament hall so that our issues too are discussed there."

