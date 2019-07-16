Amid political drama, Roshan Baig detained in IMA money laundering case

Bengaluru, July 16: Amid the ongoing political drama in Karnataka, suspended Congress leader Roshan Baig was detained by the Special Investigation Team at Kempegowda International Airport in connection with the multi-crore IMA scam.

"Today SIT probing the IMA case detained Roshan Baig for questioning at the BIAL airport while he was trying to leave along with BS Yeddyurappa's PA Santhosh on a chartered flight to Mumbai. I was told that on seeing the SIT, Santhosh ran away while the team apprehended Mr Baig," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

"BJP MLA Yogeshwar was present at the time there. It's a shame that the BJP is helping a former minister escape, who is facing a probe in the IMA case. This clearly shows BJP's direct involvement in destabilising the government through horse trading," he added.

The BJP responded quickly to Kumaraswamy's charge, alleging he was using state machinery to save his government.

"CM HD Kumaraswamy is using the state machinery to save his government now. Roshan Baig was given time till 19th July to appear before SIT. This shows how the state government is blackmailing and treating their own MLAs' using the institutions," the party's state unit tweeted.

The action came on a day when Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the scam, said he will return to India within 24 hours.

In his video message released by him, he said: "God willing, I will return to India in the next 24 hours, I have full faith in Indian judiciary. First of all, leaving India was a big mistake, but circumstances were such that I had to leave. I don't even know where my family is".

16 Congress-JDS lawmakers have resigned and two independents have withdrawn support from the government, bringing down the majority mark in the state assembly, and endangering the government.